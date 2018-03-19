Bollywood divas belong to Royal families

Bollywood divas who are not famous for their acting skills or fashion game but also for their royal roots. These are the Bollywood celebrities who are from royal families.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi is not so popular in Bollywood still we know that she belongs toa rich family. She is a beautiful actress from Bollywood and impressed many audiences with her charm. There is no doubt she was born into two royal families of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari and J. Rameshwar Rao.

Riya Sen

Riya is another actress and model from Bollywood who is from a royal family. But the interesting fact is that she along with her family member are also celebrities and have worked in Bollywood. You may know her grandmother Suchitra Sen who is also an actress.

Bhagyashree Patwardhan

This actress is famous for her debut movie with Salman Khan in 1989. Bhagyashree is also a royal family member. She started her career as a Tv actress but can’t survive anymore in movies as it is not accepted by her husband. So she left the cinema world.

Sonal Singh Chauhan

The gorgeous look and surname of Sonal prove that she is a perfect royal family member. She is famous for her charm in the south movies. She won the Miss World Tourism 2005 title. She also worked for many advertisement companies like ponds, Nokia and Dish tv etc.

Kiran Rao

Kiran is the wife Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, She is a multi-talented person with extraordinary power. No doubt she is a producer as well as screenwriter and filmmaker. She is from Telangana and also belongs to a royal family.

Also Read:Amitabh Bachchan expresses his anger for the copyright law by which he loses rights to Father’s works