BREAKING NEWS! LALU CONVICTED IN ANOTHER FODDER SCAM

This is a breaking news. Lalu Prasad has been convicted in another fodder scam case.

As of now, Lalu Prasad has been convicted in 4 out of 5 fodder scam cases. Former CM Jagannath Misra has been pardoned.

He is currently convicted in Rs. 3 crore Dumka treasury case. In this case, 19 have been convicted and 12 have been acquited.

Lalu was already serving jail time in Chaibasa Jail and has been in the hospital for the past 3 days