Eight people gang-raped woman in front of husband

A 35-year-old woman was victimized for the gang rape of eight people in front of her husband and the convicts have been granted remand who was arrested on Saturday.

“If required, we may seek more time for questioning,” Nagaon SP Shankar Barata Raimedhi told. The survivor’s condition is now satisfied the doctor reported.

The tragedy occurred to the couples when they were traveling from Kanpur to Hojai on Thursday but upon reaching Chaparmukh, they couldn’t find any means of transport to reach the destination, shortly after they met Marjot Ali, who pretended to be a Good Samaritan.

“The prime accused, Marjot Ali, took them to Kakotigaon on the pretext of providing them shelter for the night. At an isolated place near Kopili River, seven others… were already waiting,” the police reported. The group beat down her husband and raped the women in

front of him and looted what the couples have left with them.

