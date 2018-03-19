Indian Southern parts gifted with high-speed internet

Southern parts of India on attention because of the highest internet speed, according to the latest report. Chennai has found the largest highest speed internet connection and Karnataka placed top among the list of cities regarding the highest internet speed. Among states, Karnataka topped the list, with a speed of 28.4 Mbps. The latest report titled ‘India’s Digital Divide: How Broadband Speed Splits the Nation’, the speed tracking firm has cited data collected in February 2018 from consumer-generated tests conducted through speed test. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi where ranked recorded internet speed: 32.67 Mbps, 20.67Mbps, and 27.2Mbps, respectively.

Other cities that scored above the national average in download speeds include Hyderabad, with 28.93Mpbps and Vishakhapatnam that recorded 26.59Mbps.

Mumbai as the lowest ranked metro, the ranking of 8. The financial capital recorded download speeds of 12.07Mbps. The lowest performing city on the list is Patna that showed a download speed of 7.84Mbps.The top-performing states include Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Mizoram recording the lowest state-wide average download speed of 3.63Mbps.

By averaging download speeds of 20.67Mbps, India ranks 67th on the Speedtest Global Index for February 2018. The global average for downloads over fixed broadband is 42.71Mbps, with Singapore recording the highest download speed at 161.53Mbps.