 Jhanvi confirms that this actress will replace Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s movie

Sridevi was all set to start work on Abhishek Varman’s Shiddat which stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. However, because of her untimely demise, the star cast of the film will not be fortunate enough to work with the veteran actress

Recent reports suggested that Madhuri Dixit Nene was to replace Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s film and now the late actress’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor had made an announcement about the same.

Also Read: These Shocking photos will prove the real relation between Jhanvi and Akshat Ranjan

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a post with a picture of Madhuri and Sridevi and wrote, “Abhishek Varman s next film was very close to mom s heart …Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film… Take a look at the post below. A report in DNA had mentioned that Karan Johar who is producing a film feels Madhuri would be the perfect choice for the role, which would now be a tribute to the late actress.