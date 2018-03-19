Lalu Yadav fodder scam case verdict announced today

The Bihar Fodder scam case was a controversial one, amounting to Rs 390 crore. And the 4th case’s verdict was announced today.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been found guilty by a special CBI court in Ranchi on 19 March, in the fourth Dumka treasury fodder scam case. However, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra was pronounced not guilty.

Five of the seven people accused in the case were acquitted.

Yadav was not present in court as he was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he fell ill at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi on Saturday, 17 March, hospital sources told a news agency. He had been complaining of chest pain.

The 69-year-old former Bihar chief minister is serving a prison sentence in the fodder scam case. Yadav has been admitted to RIMS and is under observation of doctors at the cardiology ward, sources told the agency. The doctors conducted an ECG and other tests; his condition is said to be stable.

His elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, along with senior RJD leaders and hundreds of party supporters reached the hospital soon after.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving a 13-year jail term in three fodder scam cases in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda jail.

The fodder scam case involves the alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as chief minister of Bihar.

Earlier on Saturday, 17 March, a special CBI court had deferred the judgment against Yadav and Mishra in the fourth fodder scam case.