Largest genomics project to study Indian population

A UK-based genomics data platform and an American genetics company, on Sunday, involved to build up the world’s largest project of its kind to study Indian population which will help understand Indian genes and finds therapies for rare diseases.

Cambridge-headquartered Global Gene Corp (GGC) said its new tie-up with Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., is aimed at inventing innovative diagnosis and therapies for rare diseases which will help to find the cure for such notable diseases.

“We believe that genomics will help India achieve a paradigm shift in healthcare,” said Deepak Bagla, managing director and CEO of Invest India, the country’s investment promotion and facilitation agency which is supporting GGC to build world-class capabilities in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Invest India said the latest collaboration marks a step ahead in the Indian government’s “Healthcare for All” plans, particularly with the Ayushmann Bharat initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Genomic technology is significant to achieve this mission. This investment by Global Gene Corp and Regeneron will create infrastructure, jobs, and opportunity for the future in India,” Bagla said.