An Asian-origin man, an employee at Heathrow Airport has been put behind the bars for live streaming himself having intercourse with a girl on Valentine’s Day to show off to his intimates. The woman was an attempt for the suicidal act after Noureddine Abu Shareef, a Kuwaiti man working at London’s Heathrow airport shared the moment with his friends. The 33-year-old British citizen has claimed that he was “showing off” to his friends staying abroad. The man has been put in jail for more than six months.

The judge Kwame Inyundo, who ordered Abu Shareef for 28 weeks said told the latter that there was “no feelings or the consciousness of what Abu Shareef did was wrong”. It’s clear she was not consenting and it was clear to you in the circumstances, not least because you never asked her. The offense considered major offense and it almost reasoned to be a loss of life of a girl. The judge reported.

The offense exposed when the girl, who had gone to his house, noticed the phone of his and become known that the recording has done. She began hearing the sound from his phone. She doesn’t attempt to react. She went to meet him at the airport on February 17 last year and enquired about the recording to him and he replied simply it’s nothing. After that Abusareef continued to seek objectionable pictures and asked for sexual favors which made her uncomfortable and depressed. Eventually, the woman went to a critical fear condition which makes her feel scared to leave the home. She also stated that she went to the thought committing suicide.