Match Fixing: Pakistan Model admits she meets Shami in Dubai

In an exciting turn over Mohammed Shami’s controversy, Pakistani model Alishba has admitted that she met Shami in Dubai. But, she said that the meeting was just a coincidence.

Alishba explained: “I keep traveling to Dubai frequently. My sister lives there. She lives in Sharjah. When I was made aware that Shami will travel via Dubai – and it was the same time I was visiting my sister.”

She further added: “His flight was from South Africa via Dubai. I met Shami on the 18th morning because my flight was on the 17th night. When I reached Dubai, it was already 18th. I met Shami at the airport. I went to meet my sister from the airport. I met him at the hotel around 8-9am. We had breakfast together at the hotel. Our meeting was how a fan would meet a celebrity. I was with him for an hour.”

Hasin (Shami’s wife) has accused him of having extra-marital affairs with multiple women. She even said that Shami fixed matches and he got the money from Alishba.