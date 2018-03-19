No-confidence motion is what Modi-Government

The YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party will on Monday pitch for taking up their notices of a no-confidence motion against the Modi government when the Lok Sabha meets on Monday, so as The TDP has also launched a notice for a no-confidence motion. YV Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to move his notice of the motion in the revised list of business for today.

As the result of their notices were not taken up last week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had argued that they couldn’t be it done due to the House Being not in order, a huge number of party members from different political wings raising slogans in the well. It’s uncertain whether the order is restored today or not cause of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the AIADMK, which have most often involved with the government on its legislative business, protesting over a bunch of issues. The first two weeks of the last phase of the budget session have been a necessary clean up, the government has handled to grab some key bills and the budget passed without debate or disruptions. The first who gave the notice is The YSR Congress, last week, regarding a non –trust motion after the Centre made it clear that it would not grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The apex of BJP, a longtime ally, the TDP decided to cut-odd the ties and brought a no-confidence motion of its own.

Both parties have been moved out the no-confidence notice, were lobbying with opposition parties for support to their respective notices. A no-confidence motion notice has to be supported by at least 50 MPs to rise up in the House. The government has stated confidence that the notices, even if they are admitted, will be knocked down its strength in the Lok Sabha.

The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 539 and the ruling BJP has 274 members, more than the majority mark of 270, and have a strong support of several allies. With the 16-member TDP has cut-off the BJP-led NDA, the governing alliance strength has declined.