Popular Television Actress Drashti Files Complaint Against Producer

Television actress Dhami is recognized for her roles in the shows Dill Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala. Dhami is included several times in “50 Sexiest Asian Women” list by Eastern Eye.

The report says that the actress is yet to be paid her dues worth Rs. 36 Lakh for the hit show, ‘Madhubala-EK Ishq Ek Junoon’. The much-loved actress has now allegedly filed a complaint with CINTAA (Cine And TV Artists’ Association) over her non-payment of dues. As per reports, the producer has claimed he didn’t make any money on the show and will only be able to compensate her payment after another kicks off.

Abhinav Shukla has been in the limelight for non-payment of dues previously too. According to reports, Abhinav Shukla has already been banned in TV circles over a similar matter in the past.

The show, ‘Madhubala-EK Ishq Ek Junoon’ than ran successfully over the time period from 2012-2014 gave rise to one of the most loved on-screen couples of the TV industry -Vivian and Drashti.

Drashti revealed her lack of fondness for Vivian when she said she would never like to work with him again in her life. On the work front, Drashti was last seen in a daily soap ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’ opposite Arjun Bijlani.

Also Read : Actress Ileana D’cruz about the greatness of Ajay Devgn who promised her a chocolate once for something