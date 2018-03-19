Regular check-up, screening, tests, and research need to avoid eye problems: Eyebetes

Diabetes results the damage of eyes leads to blindness at an age when an individual is most productive. In the early stages, diabetic retinopathy does not cause any symptoms, and patients not aware of the disease and the problems they have to face if their eyes indulged in such issues. Once it reaches an advanced stage, it causes a combination of problems like swelling of the retina (Oedema), Irreversible damage to the retina due to the lack of blood supply to the vessels and bleeding.

By these problems causes blindness or related damage affects deeply. The way to prevent these issues is to examine every diabetic constantly to state that there are no problems regarding the parts of the eyes if found early it has the chances to treat it.

While working at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London in 2010, Nishant Kumar, an ophthalmologist, says “As soon as someone is diagnosed with diabetes in countries like the UK and the USA, they are automatically registered into the diabetes eye programme, where their vision and eyes are examined annually, life-long, for changes due to diabetes. Any changes are immediately referred to a specialist for further treatment.”

When Dr. Kumar returned to India in 2014, he realized that despite being a nation with at least 100 million diabetics, there was no such diabetic retinopathy screening programme here. “Diabetes and blindness are preventable if changes in diabetes are diagnosed and treated in the early stages,” he says.

In 2016, he started the Eyebetes Foundation, a non-profit which aims to fill that gap and establish the relationship between diabetes and some eye problems. The foundation’s three main activities are: providing free screening through camps, spreading awareness through educational leaflets, print and digital media and social media sites, and research to better understand the Indian diabetic condition, so, helps to comprehend the possibility of diabetic related eye problems’ flow among the people.