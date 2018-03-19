Salman’s co-star seeking his help in between life and death

Salman Khan’s co-star, Pooja Dadwal, who has worked with a superstar in the 1990s film Veergati, is currently suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related sickness. Her family members have reportedly abandoned her and she even has no money to buy a cup of tea.

Pooja Dadwal spoke to Navbharat Times, “Six months ago I learned that I have something as serious as TB. I tried to reach out to Salman Khan for help but was not able to establish any contact. If he sees my video, then perhaps he will help me out.”

“If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.”

Pooja also worked in films such as Hindustan and Sindoor Saugand.