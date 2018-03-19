Shocking...!! Doctors perform Surgery on woman in Torchlight

A video went viral on social media. It shows a patient is lying unconscious and some people are around her.

The Shocking thing to notice was they are performing a surgery but with a torchlight.

This incident happened in Bihar. The incident occurred at Sadar hospital in Saharsa of Bihar as there was no electricity in the hospital at the time of the surgery they used a torchlight.

Reports said that there was no facility of the generator at the hospital and hence the doctors were compelled to carry out the surgery in the torchlight. The incident comes days after a patient was operated upon in mobile phone torchlight in Khagaria.

