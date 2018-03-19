Shocking!! Man walks into police station with beheaded head

Have you seen someone killing a person? What about beheading someone? Or have you held a human’s bloody head in your bare hands? Well, this man did.

Shocking the town of Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu, and its police personnel, 30-year-old Anand walks into the station with a severed head in his hand.

Allegedly he killed his mother on Sunday, said the police. He and his mother Rani used to frequently quarrel over a property.

After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said.

The slain woman was acquitted in a case relating to the murder of her husband 10 years ago, they added.

The police said Anand was arrested.