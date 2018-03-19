Son stayed near mothers dead body without food or water

A man 30-year-old found living with his mother’s dead body without food or water.

Police at Kolkata’s Bowbazar area on Sunday recovered that he is sitting beside the decomposed body of his mother. The son was found in a weak state, unable to speak, said a police officer of Muchipara police station said. He was later taken to a state-run hospital.

The incident came to light after residents on Sasibhusan Dey Street complained of a foul smell. The neighbours later informed the police.

The cops then broke open the door and found the woman’s decomposed body lying on the bed, the officer said.

“While the body was taken for post-mortem, the son was rushed to hospital as he appeared unwell and without food for days,” said the officer.

According to the neighbours, the woman had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time, police said.

