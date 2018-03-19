Start your hot morning with this refreshing breakfast

The temperature is slowly rising, making the morning hot for a warm-from-the-stove breakfast.
So here is a sweet refreshing breakfast.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- BLUEBERRY CANTALOUPE SALAD
The simple citrus and poppy seed dressing in this fruit medley really dresses up the refreshing mix of berries and melon.
MAKES: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 10 min.
INGREDIENTS
3/4 cup (6 ounces) orange yogurt
1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon poppy seeds
1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel
2 cups diced cantaloupe
1 cup fresh blueberries
DIRECTIONS
In a small bowl, mix yogurt, lemon juice, poppy seeds and orange peel. To serve, divide cantaloupe and blueberries among four dishes; top with yogurt mixture.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
3/4 cup with 3 tablespoons dressing: 76 calories, 1g fat (0 saturated fat), 1mg cholesterol, 24mg sodium, 17g carbohydrate (15g sugars, 1g fiber), 2g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 1 fruit.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.