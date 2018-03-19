Start your hot morning with this refreshing breakfast

The temperature is slowly rising, making the morning hot for a warm-from-the-stove breakfast.

So here is a sweet refreshing breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

BLUEBERRY CANTALOUPE SALAD

The simple citrus and poppy seed dressing in this fruit medley really dresses up the refreshing mix of berries and melon.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 10 min.

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup (6 ounces) orange yogurt

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel

2 cups diced cantaloupe

1 cup fresh blueberries

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, mix yogurt, lemon juice, poppy seeds and orange peel. To serve, divide cantaloupe and blueberries among four dishes; top with yogurt mixture.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

3/4 cup with 3 tablespoons dressing: 76 calories, 1g fat (0 saturated fat), 1mg cholesterol, 24mg sodium, 17g carbohydrate (15g sugars, 1g fiber), 2g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 1 fruit.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.