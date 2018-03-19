Super Twitter troll by Adnan Sami to Pakistan

Not an opportunity, I repeat not a single opportunity is missed by the Indians to take a jibe at Pakistan and vice-versa.

There are times when their wavelengths match, but that not always.

Be it on social, religious or political grounds.

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami of Pakistani descent recently told a fan from the neighboring country that Eid does not just belong to him but to the entire Muslim community around the world.

The singer, who received his certificate of Indian citizenship in 2016, also requested the fan to refrain from making celebrations into an ‘Indo-Pak subject’.

Adnan was in a festive mood on Sunday as he wished his followers on Twitter:

“Sending ‘love from Pakistan.”

A Twitter user quickly commented, “I hope you won’t forget to wish us on Eid.”

Adnan quickly responded to the fan teaching him a lesson:

My dear, Eid does not just belong to you, it belongs 2 the entire Muslim Ummah around d world. Kindly refrain from making celebrations into an Indo-Pak subject! Incidentally there r more Muslims in India than in Pakistan.

The singer concluded his tweet with a line from his old song ‘Kabhi to nazar milao, Kabhi to kareeb aao’.

Adnan, who originally hails from Pakistan, began living in India from 2001 on a visitor’s visa, which was extended from time to time. In 2015, he submitted a request for Indian citizenship to the government after his Pakistani passport expired and was not renewed by Pakistan government. His request was subsequently approved by the Indian Home Ministry.

He is best known for songs such as ‘Tera Chehra’, ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’, ‘Sun Zara’, ‘Chain Mujhe Ab Aaye Na’ and ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’.