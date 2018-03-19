Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday has resigned as the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

Senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai replaced Geelani as the chairman of the party.

“The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani today held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as the party chairman,” said a spokesperson.

Geelani has been viewed as a key separatist leader in Kashmir Valley and has been vocal on advocating Kashmiri separatism.