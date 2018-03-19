Here are the roles Rejected by Sridevi and played by others. These films make a huge success in film industry.

Jurassic Park

The legendary Steven Spielberg offered a pivotal role to Sridevi in the iconic and Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Jurassic Park in 1993. But she did not consider the role fit for her.

Mohabbatein

A big hit of the year 2000 and Sridevi refused to act on it.

Baahubali

The powerful character of Sivagami was initially offered to Sridevi.

Baazigar

Originally, there was a double role of the female lead in Baazigar and Sridevi was supposed to act both characters. But after she turned down the offer and the roles went to Kajol and Shilpa Shetty.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Sridevi rejected this super hit film as she felt she had done a similar role earlier. Later, the role went to Madhuri Dixit and she received a Filmfare Award for her performance.

Mohra

Sridevi was initially offered the lead role opposite to Akshay Kumar. According to reports, when Sridevi rejected the film the role went to Divya Bharti.

Darr

As Sridevi turned down the role of the female lead in Darr, it went to Juhi Chawla.