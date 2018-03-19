Third Time IndiGo Airbus 320neo grounded after the fuel leak

Third-time Indigo Airbus 320neo has been landed in the last 24 hours due to the fuel leakage was reported from the engine at Jammu airport on Sunday afternoon.

IndiGo said that “an A320neo aircraft that operated the Mumbai-Jammu sector, during maintenance checks were detected with leakage from number 1 engine. “This is a technical snag and it is being rectified. This is not related to the PW engine ongoing concerns,” an airline spokesperson said.

Two IndiGo aircraft were taken out by the reporting of pilots regarding the issues of same as the last time.

The aircraft belonged to Airbus’ A320neo old series engine, which has been in the news for glitches in a particular new series of engines.

In the first incident, an A320neo aircraft (VT-ITX) was withdrawn for inspection after metal chips were found in the jet’s engine oil at New Delhi airport after it accomplished the Bengaluru-New Delhi flight on Sunday morning and another IndiGo neo aircraft in Srinagar was checked due to hydraulic leak from one of its two engines. Later, the aircraft was declared fit to fly after the problem compromised.

On March 13, the DGCA grounded 11 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft owned by IndiGo Airlines and Go Air following multiple instances of engine-related issues.