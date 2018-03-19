This is what happened after singer Alisha Chinai filed a sexual harassment case against composer Anu Malik!

Alisha Chinai, formerly known as Alisha Chinoy, is an Indian pop singer known for her albums as well as playback singing in Hindi cinema. She is best known for her songs with Anu Malik during the 1990s. Her most successful and popular song is Made in India released in 1995.

It was then that Alisha made a shocking allegation against Anu. The singer filed sexual harassment charges against the composer and accused him of sexual misconduct. She claimed that Anu had molested her and things turned ugly when she demanded Rs 26.60 lakhs as compensation.

Malik had vehemently denied all charges back then. In spite of all the drama that was caused, what happened next was shocking! Anu filed a defamation suit against Alisha worth Rs 2 crore. And then, Alisha and Anu swore to never work with each other again.

But strangely, 6 years later, in 2002, Alisha sang a song for Anu in Ishq Vishq, which was the launch pad of Shahid Kapoor. She even appeared on Indian Idol as a judge with him

