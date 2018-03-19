Violation against Pilgrims by refusing Visas

India has violated a bilateral relationship by the refusing of visas for the Pakistani pilgrims who needed to attend the annual festivities at the world famous Sufi shrine of Ajmer, Islamabad said on Monday. The refusal on the part of India is the allegation came in the backdrop of bitterness between the diplomats on both sides who have accused each other of not allowing normal consular services.

Pakistan expressed deep disappointment against the non-issuance of Visas by India for the 503 Pakistani Pilgrims who requests for the visas on the purpose to the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif, India from 19-29 March 2018.The visit was to take place under the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and is a regular annual feature.

After the refusal of visas from India, Pakistan’s statement stated that their pilgrims could not participate in the festivities of the shrine of Saint Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi from 1-8 January 2018.

“Besides being violated of the bilateral Protocol of 1974 and the basic human right to religious freedom, such measures also undermine the efforts aimed at improving the environment, increasing people to people contacts and normalizing relations between the two countries,” the Spokesperson of Pakistan said.