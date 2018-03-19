Xiaomi Redmi 5 to launch tomorrow, See Pics, Price and More….

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 smartphone will be going on sale in India tomorrow for the first time and the company has good news for Redmi fans. The company has confirmed that it will have over 4 lakh units of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 smartphone on Tuesday. Xiaomi adds that this will be the “largest quantity ever” for any of its smartphone going on sale in the country. As before, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be going on sale via Amazon India as well as the company’s online store, Mi.com. The smartphone will be also going on sale via Mi Home store.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India and launch offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the basic 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. It will be also available in 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 8,999 and a third variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage Rs. 10,999.

As announced earlier, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will come with launch offers from Reliance Jio where consumers will get instant cashback of Rs. 2,200 and an additional 100GB data on the current pack. Xiaomi will also offer 5 per cent cashback on SBI credit cards when purchasing from Mi.com and Amazon India. Xiaomi India has also announced 90 per cent off on first Kindle eBook.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications

Refreshing the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will sport a 5.7-inch display with HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, and 282ppi pixel density. The smartphone comes with other features like Night display, reading mode, Colour temperature adjustment, and Standard mode. Under the hood, the Redmi 5 is powered by Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8GHz coupled with Adreno 506. It comes in three storage and RAM options – 2GB of RAM +16GB storage, 3GB of RAM + 32GB storage, and another 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage. The handset packs 3300mAh battery. The handset measures 151.8×72.8×7.7mm and weighs 157 grams. The Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, single LED flash, PDAF, HDR, and face recognition features. There’s a 5-megapixel front camera on-board as well. The dual-SIM handset supports hybrid set-up. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3G and 4G support. The handset features fingerprint scanner at the back panel.

