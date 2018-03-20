Actress Nayantara’s latest look wows her fans

One after another, Tollywood actress Nayantara has been signing up movies, most of which are a hit.

Actress Nayanthara-starrer ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ has created a good buzz on social media for all the rights reasons. While the shooting is going on in full swing, a new poster featuring Nayanthara has become a hit on the internet. Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film. So far, all the stills from the film have gotten a good response from the audience.

READ ALSO: Gorgeous photos of South Indian beauty Nayantara; See pics

Touted to be a female-oriented film, ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ will see Nayanthara playing the girl-next-door character after a long time. In fact, the film itself is reported to be revolving around Nayanthara and her family.

Lyca Productions, which has been bankrolling several projects now, is producing ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is rumoured to be playing a cameo in the film. Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, it has actors Saranya Ponvannan, Yogi Babu and Jacqueline playing pivotal roles.

Nayanthara also has films like ‘Viswasam’, ‘Imaikka Nodigal’, ‘Kolaiyuthir Kaalam’ and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ in the pipeline. The actress is also being considered for veteran actor Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’.