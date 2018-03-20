Actress seeking help from Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan

Salman Khan is always known for his generous nature and humanitarian work. The actor has always been a helping hand to all his friends, co-stars and family. The superstar of Bollywood has also helped several needy in their tough times.

Former actress Pooja Dadwal, who had acted in Salman Khan starrer Veergati movie is currently ill. She is suffering from tuberculosis and has been admitted in Mumbai’s Shivdi Hospital for 15 days. Reportedly, she has been abandoned by her husband and in-laws and is seeking Salman Khan’s financial help. She said, “I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.”

