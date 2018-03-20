Not priya prakash, but this actress to star with Ranveer in simmba

Ranveer Singh, who is on a career high right now after the success of Padmaavat, has two big releases coming up. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which is touted to be an out and out action entertainer. This is the first time that the actor will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty and expectations are high from the film. Now, it has been announced that Sara Ali Khan will be playing the female lead in the movie.

Also Read: Actress seeking help from Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan