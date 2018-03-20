Alia Bhatt Gets Injured On Brahmastra Set, Film Shoot On Hold

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt fell on the sets of Brahmastra and hurt her right arm and shoulder, Tuesday morning. Alia is in Bulgaria where she is shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has reportedly been advised bed rest and may not be able to work for 15 days.

The team was shooting for a scene when Alia fell and hurt herself. She has injured her right shoulder and arm. There’s a clot on her arm, so she has been advised bed rest. She is in a lot of pain. Her right arm is bandaged and held up in a sling, so she can’t exert it or her shoulder for the next 15 days.

Also Read: Actress Dances With An ‘alien’ went viral on social media: Video