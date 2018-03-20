This Bollywood heroine is now a professional pole dancer

Former Bollywood actress in now turned into professional Pole Dancer (Video)

Smilie Suri might not have appeared in many movies but we all remember her as Kalyug girl. She made her debut with the film Kalyug opposite Kunal Khemu. The actress is the niece of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt and cousin of Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi.

Even after the success of Kalyug, the actress couldn’t make it big in the industry because of her health issues. She even gained a lot of weight because she suffered from Thyroid and PCOD.

Also Read: Here’s how Jacqueline maintains her fab physique !!!!

To overcome her health issues, she started practicing pole dance. Later on, she underwent professional training and became a trainer herself.

See Video:

When she was battling with depression, she was quoted saying “I found pole dance, and it has brought me a lot of emotional stability. I don’t feel the need for anyone to back me up anymore. Of course, I still have days when I cry myself to sleep, but all that it takes to wipe away my blues is one student sharing how confident and independent she feels after learning it.”