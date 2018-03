This is a breaking news. Court to hear Karti Chidambaram’s pleas.

The CBI court has agreed to hear Kari Chidambaram’s pleas. The FIR for Karti’s case was registered in Delhi.

READ ALSO: Karti Chidambaram 1.16 crore assets seized by the ED authorities

Karti questions the jurisdiction. He asked: “Which court has jurisdiction in my case?”

Further details awaiting.