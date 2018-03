This is a breaking news. Goa Congress Chief Shantaram Naik resigns.

Congress Chief in Goa Shantaram Naik announced his resignation as the President of Congress in the state.

Mr. Naik has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president.

His resignation comes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

We have to question if this just a tactic or a crisis in the party?