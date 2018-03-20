Bring in a Mexican touch to your breakfast

This is a simple breakfast dish that you can whip up the ingredients in your home.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- EGG BURRITOS
Zap one of these frozen burritos in the microwave and you’ll stave off hunger all morning.
MAKES: 10 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 25 min.
INGREDIENTS
12 bacon strips, chopped
12 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
10 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed
1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
4 green onions, thinly sliced
DIRECTIONS
In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp; drain on paper towels. Remove all but 1-2 tablespoons drippings from pan.
Whisk together eggs, salt and pepper. Heat skillet over medium heat; pour in egg mixture. Cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains; remove from heat.
Spoon about 1/4 cup egg mixture onto center of each tortilla; sprinkle with cheese, bacon and green onions. Roll into burritos.
Freeze option: Cool eggs before making burritos. Individually wrap burritos in paper towels and foil; freeze in a resealable plastic freezer bag. To use, remove foil; place paper towel-wrapped burrito on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high until heated through, turning once. Let stand 15 seconds.
Health Tip: Breakfast burritos can be a smart choice to start the day because they include a good amount of protein. Make these healthier: Use whole wheat tortillas, skip the bacon, reduce the cheese and add veggies.
Note: This recipe was tested in a 1,100-watt microwave.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
1 burrito: 376 calories, 20g fat (8g saturated fat), 251mg cholesterol, 726mg sodium, 29g carbohydrate (0 sugars, 2g fiber), 19g protein.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.