Chinese President makes shocking remarks against India, hints at battle

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made another shocking remark against India on Tuesday, hinting at a battle against the neighbor country. He said that China would not cede even an inch of its land and is ready to fight a bloody battle against enemies.

Xi was speaking during the annual session of the Chinese Parliament. He said, “Not a single inch of our land will be or can be ceded from China. We are resolved to fight the bloody battle against our enemies.”

ALSO READ: This new ‘weapon’ by the Indian Army is making China very much worried!

During his speech, the Chinese president even hinted at China’s increasing tension with other countries such as Taiwan and Hong Kong. While Taiwan, a self-ruled island, denies China’s claim that the island belongs to China, Hong Kong, on the other hand, opposes China’s increasing interference in its internal issues.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang also backed the president by saying, “China is resolute in upholding its own territorial integrity and will not abandon an inch of its own land. China will not take and occupy an inch of land of others.”