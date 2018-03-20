Congress raises serious allegations against BJP government regarding Mosul incident

Congress has alleged that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has insulted the memories of the 39 Indians who died in Mosul, Iraq. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala added that by not informing the families of the deceased people the government has stooped to a new level by insulting the family of the dead.

“It is unfortunate that if anyone has insulted the memories of any of our 39 brothers, it is Sushma Swaraj. Seven times, Sushma Swaraj said that they are alive. She had also said that they are being given food. At a time when all the agencies were saying that Indians have been killed, the government denied it. The government also denied the account of an eyewitness,” Surjewala said. The Congress leader also alleged that the government gave the families a false hope. “The government disclosed it because the organization involved in determining the DNA of these individuals decided to make an announcement on Monday,” he added.

However, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj criticised the Congress MPs for their protests in Lok Sabha regarding the issue. The minister also went on to question Congress’ lack of “sensitivity”. She added that it was her constitutional duty to apprise Parliament first as the Parliament was in session. Swaraj also dismissed the allegation that the families of the dead were kept in dark. She said, “I did not have any proof that they were either alive or dead. But we kept in touch with the families and had told them that the day I get proof of the fact that the abducted men are dead, I will agree that they are dead- I had said so in 2014.”