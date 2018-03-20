Dubai travelers will have a special stamp on passports soon

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs distributed happiness stamps to all customs officers at Dubai airports.

Travelers flying into Dubai on Tuesday were greeted by friendly faces both in person and in their passports.

The stamp is inscribed in red with a jovial smiley face and reads “Welcome to the Happy UAE” in both Arabic and English.

The date, March 20, 2018, is also featured near the top right corner of the stamp.

Source : Khaleej Times