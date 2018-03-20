This is what happened to a pregnant woman who got caught in the middle of traffic block

The traffic blocks in Mumbai have always been infamous. This week saw another unfortunate incident when a 26-year-old woman delivered her baby in an auto-rickshaw that was stuck in traffic for more than two hours.

According to reports, the woman named Jyoti Gaud experienced labor pains on Saturday evening and soon started to a hospital, which was just 1 kilometer away from her home, with her parents in an auto-rickshaw. However, despite the short distance, it took them over 1 hour and 45 minutes to reach there, thanks to an increased traffic on Marve Road.

Gaud’s mother said, “It took us 1.45 hours to cover just 1 km. Weekend traffic causes a lot of problems. The government should either widen the roads or manage the traffic better so that no one has to face such a situation.”

According to sources, Gaud and the baby have been admitted to a general ward of the hospital, and both are safe.