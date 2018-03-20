Infamous cheat story of two Indian cricketers: One’s wife is other’s Ex

Some love-stories are not made in heaven. There was a time when we mostly found the stories of betrayal in love in the Bollywood but now cricket world is also no less. Today we will tell you about an infamous story of cheating that shocked the cricket world.

A love triangle is something which can shatter lives. You will be amazed to know that some of our favorite cricketers were also involved in love triangle. Murali Vijay was involved in an affair with Dinesh Karthik’s wife. Both Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay have played for Indian cricket team and have been always appreciated and loved by their fans for their talent’s.

Also Read: These are the famous wives of top Bollywood superstar actors

However, only a few of us know that it was Murali Vijay who broke Dinesh Kartik’s first marriage. Dinesh Karthik and Nikita started dating in 2007. Back in that year, the 21-year old Dinesh married his childhood friend Nikita Vanjara. But unfortunately, things went wrong after 5 years when Nikita had an extramarital affair with Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu teammate and also the current Indian test team’s opening batsman.

During Vijay Hazare trophy match in 2012, Dinesh Karthik came to know about his wife’s affair with Murali Vijay. Dinesh Karthik gave divorce to his wife while she was pregnant with a boy and soon after that Murali Vijay and Nikita married each other. The couple has three children.

They didn’t give any controversial statements against each other. Dinesh Karthik later married Deepika Pallikal who is a national squash player.