Is Madhuri Dixit going to replace Bollywood icon Sridevi?

It has been weeks since the passing of the Bollywood icon Sridevi, leaving behind family, memories and shelved movies.

After Sridevi’s untimely demise, it was reported that Karan Johar was going to shelf his upcoming movie ‘Shiddat’, which Sridevi was to feature in.

But according to tinsel town rumor reports, veteran actress Madhuri Dixit has stepped into the shoes of late actor Sridevi.

READ ALSO: Raj Thackeray attacks Maharashtra government for giving state funeral for Sridevi

Amid speculations, Sridevi’s first born Jhanvi Kapoor has confirmed that the Dhak Dhak girl will indeed replace Hawa Hawai girl in Abhisek Varma’s directorial, on her Twitter handle.

The Karan Johar’s upcoming production has an ensemble cast comprising of Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The flick will be a period drama set in 1940s. Before the untimely demise of Sridevi in Dubai on 24 February, 2018, she and Dutt were set to reunite on screen after 25 years.