Leaving NDA unthinkable, Narendra Modi will remain PM : Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said that Narendra Modi will remain the prime minister after the next Lok Sabha polls. Paswan, in his recent comments in Bihar, was critical of some BJP leaders’ alleged communal statements, and had advised the party to take along all sections of society, setting off speculation about his future plans.

“The NDA is not in any difficulty. I had earlier said that there is no vacancy for the prime minister’s post in 2019. Narendra Modi is and will remain the prime minister. The NDA will remain intact,” the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president told reporters.

He also made light of the talk about a federal front, saying meetings keep happening “but nothing comes out of them”, and referred to the failed attempt to unite the‘Janata Parivar’ .

Asked about speculation on his party’s future plans, Paswan said any such suggestion is unthinkable. Party sources said BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who is also Bihar in-charge, had met Paswan following his recent comments.

The Dalit leader has often switched sides in the past before elections and ended up with the winning combination.

To a question about controversial statements of some BJP leaders, including a Union minister, in Bihar, he said the government had done a lot for Dalits and minorities and its efforts should be directed at highlighting them.