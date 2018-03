The reigning Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, is making headlines for all the right reasons. Manushi is a complete fashionista and has given us several crush-worthy looks that we absolutely loved.

Also Read: This Bikini Image Of Manushi Chillar Is Becoming Viral On Internet

The beauty queen has now made it to the cover of one of the most popular fashion magazines, Cosmopolitan. Needless to say, she looks every bit gorgeous on it and we just can’t take our eyes off her.