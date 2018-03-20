Mouth watering Nutella bread to devour on

Who doesn’t love Nutella-equally loved by adults and kids. So here is a Nutella bread recipe that you will love.

BREAD DIVINE

Prep time: 15 mins

Baking time: 30-35 mins Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup + 2 tbsp plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

2 ½ tbsp cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

75 gm butter

½ cup brown sugar

¾ cup Nutella

¼ cup milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

½ cup pecan nuts

Method

Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt together.

Mix butter, sugar and Nutella together using a hand blender; add milk and flour gradually to combine.

Add vanilla essence and apple cider vinegar; blend till it turns light.

Preheat oven at 170°C.

Mix nuts into the batter and pour into a silicon loaf tin. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Serve hot or cold.