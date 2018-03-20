Mouth watering Nutella bread to devour on

Nutella bread

Who doesn’t love Nutella-equally loved by adults and kids. So here is a Nutella bread recipe that you will love.

BREAD DIVINE

Prep time: 15 mins
Baking time: 30-35 mins                                                                                                      Serves: 4

Ingredients
1 cup + 2 tbsp plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
2 ½ tbsp cocoa powder
Pinch of salt
75 gm butter
½ cup brown sugar
¾ cup Nutella
¼ cup milk
1 tsp vanilla essence
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
½ cup pecan nuts

Method
Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt together. 
Mix butter, sugar and Nutella together using a hand blender; add milk and flour gradually to combine. 
Add vanilla essence and apple cider vinegar; blend till it turns light. 
Preheat oven at 170°C. 
Mix nuts into the batter and pour into a silicon loaf tin. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Serve hot or cold.

