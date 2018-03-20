Radhika Apte reveals her first experience with ‘Phone Sex’

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte revealed her shocking experience with ‘Phone Sex’. She revealed that when she was auditioning for the movie ‘Dev D’. The actress was with actor Rajkummar Rao in a chat show ‘Vogue BFF’ hosted by Neha Dhupia, where she explained that for a role in a movie she had to get involved in phone sex.

Padman actress spoke one her career in Bollywood and opened up about many things which happened with her in the industry.

The phone sex incident happened during the audition for the movie ‘Dev D’ and that time she was in Pune. And after that audition she never had phone sex. Recently the actress was in news for her statement when she revealed that she has slapped a top South actor on the first day of the shoot, when he (the male actor) was misbehaving with her.

She was also asked about her relationship with Tushar Kapoor on which she said “I don’t have his number.”