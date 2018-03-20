Ram Rajya Rath Yatra should not be allowed to enter Tamil Nadu, says Stalin

DMK’s acting president MK Stalin wants the Tamil Nadu government to stop the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra from entering the state as he feels that the Rath Yatra will disturb Tamil Nadu’s communal harmony and peace.

According to Stalin, the yatra organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad would be contempt of court as the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case is still pending before a Constitution Bench of Supreme Court. He also said that VHP’s move can be seen as a pressure tactic. Earlier, certain groups had announced a protest against the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra in Tirunelveli district which resulted in the enforcement of section 144 in the district.

The DMK chief also attacked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy for allowing the Rath Yatra in the state in order to protect his government. It must be noted that 4 independent MLAs had staged a walkout from the Assembly demanding the yatra’s ban.

The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra was flagged off by VHP general secretary Champat Rai from Ayodhya in February and is slated to end in Rameswaram on March 25. The Rath(chariot) used in the yatra cost around Rs 25 lakhs and depicts the design of the proposed Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya

Though the BJP has taken care to stay away from the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, the RSS and other related organizations are actively participating in the yatra in order to keep the Ram temple issues alive before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.