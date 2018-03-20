Sasikala seeks parole for attending husband’s last rites

M Natarajan, husband of AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who is serving time in Bengaluru’s Central Prison, died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai. According to sources, Sasikala has applied fora 15-day parole to attend her husband’s last rites.

The officials in Central Prison have confirmed that the process of reviewing Sasikala’s was being processed. M Natarajan, who was 74 years old, died on Tuesday and the news of his death was released by the hospital authorities.

As per sources, Natarajan was suffering from a severe chest infection and later underwent a kidney transplant. The body is currently kept at his Besant Nagar residence for people to pay homage and will be taken later to his native village in Thanjavur district.

Sources also said that the family has not decided on when to conduct the final rites as they are expecting a possible parole for Sasikala. She was convicted in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case and is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison since last February.

Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and also ran a vernacular magazine called ‘Puthiya Paarvai’. However, along with his wife, he too was expelled by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa from the party in 2011.