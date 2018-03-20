These are the south Indian actresses caught in prostitution – See Pics

Actresses booked for prostitution in the past which has been big shame for the glamour world

We all look upon actresses for their lavish lifestyle, designer clothes, sexy figures and what not. But being an actress is not that easy. During their struggle period, they have to make dirty compromises to grab a big role in movies and even when they make a name for themselves in the industry, they have to go through many challenges.

Here, take a look at the actresses who were caught in prostitution scandals.

Saira Banu

Film actress Saira Banu was caught with 7 other women in the political raid in Hyderabad in 2010. They were all charged with prostitution and they all caught red-handed with some customers in an apartment.

Aish Ansari

Tamil actress Aish Ansari is among those Indian actress caught in prostitution.

Kinnera

She to got involved in a sex racket and was caught playing a sex broker.

Sherlyn Chopra

The super hot actress created waves when she disclosed a couple of years ago about her involvement.She admitted her involvement in sex racket for the sake of money. However, just in case someone doubts her intentions, see clear the air that it was only out of compulsion that she got herself into it.

Bhubaneswari

This B grade South Indian actress has been caught in more than one occasion for running a brothel Husband caught on prostitution racket but she had to be given a clean chit due to her High political connections.

Shweta Basu Prasad

The child actor of the movie Makdee, who has performed the best role. This child actor took the route of prostitution in order to survive in the industry.It was a shock to read about Shweta Basu being caught in a sex racket. When We had high hope for her post her national award performance in Makdee in 2002.