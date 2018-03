South Indian beauty Sriya Sharan’s wedding pic

Bollywood actress Shriya Saran, who tied the knot to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev on March 19.

While it was earlier speculated that got married in Mumbai and amongst Bollywood stars, only Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi were in attendance. But going by the photos circulating on social media, it is clear that the wedding indeed took place in Udaipur.

The couple got married in traditional Hindu style and even had a Mehendi ceremony. Check out the beautiful pictures from Shriya and Andrei’s wedding ceremonies:

Also Read: This Is What Shreya Sharan Replied When Asked About Her Marriage Rumours