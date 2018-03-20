Students’ protests: railways and trains stopped

One on the daily modes of transport is the railways system in India. If it is stopped or is late, then a whole schedule is disrupted.

On Tuesday morning, the local train services on the central railway line came to a halt on Tuesday due to students’ agitation between Matunga and Dadar, Mumbai. The protesters stopped local train services between Matunga and CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) of the Central Line.

The students are reportedly protesting over jobs in railways. The protesters have alleged that they have cleared all examination but did not get job. Police has also reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

Here is the official tweet by the Railways:

Due to some agitation between Matunga and Dadar, rail traffic affected between Matunga and CSMT… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 20, 2018