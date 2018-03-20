These are the WhatsApp security tips issued by Indian Army

Indian Army has warned soldiers of Chinese hackers targeting on the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

In a video shared via its official Twitter handle (@adgpi) the Additional Directorate General of Public Interface (ADGPI), has asked Indian Army men to be more vigilant about the activities on their official as well as personal WhatsApp groups.

*Chinese numbers starting with +86 are barging into Indian Army groups made on WhatsApp and extracting data. So, keep an eye on numbers starting with +86.

*Start checking groups and do regular audits to check if any unauthorized number has got added to the group.



*All contacts in the group should be saved by names.



*Do regular scrutiny of unknown numbers.



*If you change your mobile number, inform the group admin immediately.

