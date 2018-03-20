TV actress’s dance with Alian trending on Internet

The DameTuCoSita challenge has taken the internet by storm. The challenge requires you to imitate a cute alien who breaks into dance moves on some foot tapping music. Television actress Divyanka Tripathi’s attempt at it is breaking the internet. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ star Divyanka Tripathi shared a video of her taking up the #DameTuCoSita challenge where she is seen matching steps with the alien and we can’t seem to get enough.

Diyanka Tripathi recently flew to London with her husband Vivek Dahiya to shoot some episodes of her daily soap ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. Divyanka recently posted a picture during her journey to the city and captioned it, “PS- I don’t know what those four fingers mean in the second picture!?. One of those moments when #PostingQuickly is more important than #PosingCorrectly!”

The producer of the show Ekta Kapoor and actor Anita Hassanandani have already reached London, where they have been welcomed by some snowy weather. Earlier this month, TV actress Anita Hassanandani also shared a video of her shaking her leg on another quirky song Scooby Doo Papa.

Well, these Television divas surely know how to keep their fans entertained on social media.

