Unknown Facts About Beauty Queen- Prayaga Martin

Prayaga Rose Martin is an Indian film actress from Kerala, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema. She debuted in a minor role in Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded in 2009. She rose to prominence after the Tamil film Pisaasu, which garnered her recognition.

These are unknown facts about the actress:

Prayaga Rose Martin was born on 19th May 1995 to Martin Peter and Jiji Martin in Kochi. She did her schooling from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara and completed her bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Communication studies at St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam.

She is a trained classical dancer.

Before entering into films she tried her luck into modeling. She has appeared as a model for M 4 Marry.com, T.T. Devassy Jewellery, and Dhatri hair oil.

Prayaga Rose Martin also loves to be behind the wheels on bikes and cars. She owns and drives the Ford Endeavour, Renault Duster, and Mitsubishi Pajero. She rides the Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

Apart from movies, she has also participated in several TV shows, such as Comedy Super Night, Onnum Onnum Moonu, Comedy Super Night 2, Onnum Onnum Moonu Season 2, Show Guru, I personally, JB Junction, Malabar Masala, and judged the show Midukki in Mazhavil Manorama.

